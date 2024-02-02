Brazil’s HAMMATHAZ Releases New Single, Video “Dear Death”

Brazilian heavy act Hammathaz has released a music video for their new single “Dear Death”. The track was produced by Thiago Bianchi with mixing and mastering by Adair Daufembach.

The song addresses the “fear of knowing death,” written almost like a direct letter by expressing fears and sensations about death. With an aggressive sound that progresses to melodies and constructions never before explored by Hammathaz, “Dear Death” shows yet another different “face” of the band.

Music video directed by Marco Vaz: