Canada's ATRIA Unleash "Ground Zero" Music Video Ahead Of Show Dates With KATAKLYSM And Others

With a fresh lineup and a new musical direction, Canada's Atria have been baring their knuckles and punching down the concrete walls in all directions by touring all across Ontario this past summer and they have no plans on stopping with their latest announcement of shows this coming October and November, which includes opening support for death metal titans Katakysm in Kingston, ON alongside Sovereign Council and Pound Of Flesh.

Show dates:

October

27 - Owen Sound, ON - The Harb

28 - Guelph, ON - Red Payaya (Kronik Halloween Bash with We Are Human, LoversTeeth)

November

9 - Kingston, ON - The Broom Factory (with Kataklysm, Sovereign Council, Pound Of Flesh)

To get fans pumped for their upcoming show dates and for those who have yet to check out their Ground Zero EP, released this past August, Atria is sharing their new music video for the title track, which is about the moment that you first pray to God and realize that there will never be an answer.

Vocalist Tom Emmans explains the track and video further: "The video was filmed at a place called Light is Art by Joe Lyko from Dark Moon Productions. The song is about the first time you pray and realize that no one is going to answer. Joe captured how terrifying that can be with the lighting by playing off of our image, specifically the contacts. We tried to capture the fear of losing God. We tried to make the scariest video that anyone will see this year."

Watch the video below:

Atria's Ground Zero EP gets very personal to exorcise the darkness of the mind, the frustrations of life, and battling your inner demons. Led lyrically by vocalist Tom Emmans, the EP is his personal outlet to express his observations of the world.

He explains further: "I find myself in a world that I barely believe in, I try to be hopeful when I can but at the end of the day, we’re all just a little broken. I am expressing the broken side so I can be healthy when I walk off stage. It's therapeutic and cathartic, but it’s really hard. It comes from a real place and it’s not always fun. Musically, for this record, it’s definitely gotten more aggressive, we always wanted to blend a lot of melodies and an anthemic chorus’ with brutality. I feel like the fans will agree that on this new one, we’ve gotten much better at doing that."

Teaming up once again with producer Jon Howard (Threat Signal), and a new lineup that features Jerad Sterling (Tortured Saint) on drums, Brody King on lead guitar, and bassist Jake Fortney to join founding members vocalist Tom Emmans (Odium, Deathpoint, Choices, Scaithe) and guitarist Tim Ross, "Ground Zero" is an anthemic five track jolt of crushing infectious metalcore.

Tracklisting:

"Ground Zero"

"Antiheroes"

"Dysmorphia"

"Just A Number"

"The Brightest Lights"

"Antiheroes" video: