CANDLEBOX Announce New Digital Deluxe Album, A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition)

Multi-platinum Seattle rockers, Candlebox, have at least one final act, after all. The group has revealed that they will unveil A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition), the digital deluxe version of the album The Long Goodbye, on all DSPs Friday, July 12 via Round Hill Records. The digital release will feature the 12 tracks on the record plus two bonus live songs, including “Elegante” and “Cellphone Jesus” (Recorded at Club Amanda in Santiago, Chile on October 27, 2023), as well as the official launch of the single “Washed Up.”

“The response to The Long Goodbye has been so great that we decided to stick around a little longer; add some bonus live material. We are so happy to be able to kick out the jams a little bit longer,” said Candlebox Frontman Kevin Martin. “Thank you to everyone for your amazing response to the record, it’s been so heartwarming and positive and we’re stoked!”

The digital release is being unveiled in conjunction with their much-anticipated appearance as special guests, along with Jerry Cantrell, on Bush’s “Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour.” During the routing, which kicks off July 26 in Bend, OR at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater and culminates August 26 in Charlotte, NC at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Candlebox, will perform songs from the A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition) as well as the hits that defined their career, including “Far Behind,” “You” and “Cover Me,” which propelled their self-titled debut album to sell more than four million copies worldwide.

A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition) follows Candlebox’s eighth studio album, which was quite a swan song for the 30 plus veteran band. Praised by critics for its hard-hitting, groove-infested beats and mature, soul-searching themes of love, loss, redemption, and the journey in between.

A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition) tracklisting:

“What Do You Need” (Featuring Mona)

“Who You Are”

“Punks”

“Elegante”

“Hourglass”

“Maze”

“Ugly”

“Foxy”

“Running With The Stars”

“Nails On A Chalkboard”

“Cellphone Jesus”

“I Should Be Happy”

“Elegante” (Live)

“Cellphone Jesus” (Live)

“Washed Up”

(Photo - Graham Fielder)