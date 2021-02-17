CHRIS CORNELL's Widow Sues SOUNDGARDEN, Again

TMZ is reporting that Chris Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell, is once again suing Soundgarden.

Says TMZ: "Chris Cornell's widow claims she's getting absurdly lowballed by Soundgarden as far as her stake in the band... so she wants a judge to set things straight. Vicky Cornell is suing the rock band yet again in the wake of Chris' death in 2017... this time because she claims they can't reach a deal over a buyout price.

"According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Vicky says the 3 remaining band members offered her just $300k for Chris' share... an amount she claims is less than what she got for her cut of just the 2018 royalties for Soundgarden's masters. Vicky also alleges the lowball is obvious because the guys in the band got an offer of $16 million from an outside investor for Soundgarden's masters - that would mean $4 mill each, for the band members and Vicky."

The Chris Cornell Estate, in conjunction with UMe, recently released Cornell's cover album, No One Sings Like You Anymore. It features 10 songs chosen by Chris to celebrate the artists and songs that inspired him. The vinyl version of the album will be released on March 19.

The album was recorded in 2016. It was a collaboration between Cornell and Brendan O'Brien; they played all the instruments and O'Brien produced the record.

Tracklist:

"Get It While You Can" (Janis Joplin)

"Jump Into The Fire" (Harry Nilsson)

"Sad Sad City" (Ghostland Observatory)

"Patience" (Guns N' Roses)

"Nothing Compares 2 U" (Prince)

"Watching The Wheels" (John Lennon)

"You Don't Know Nothing About Love" (Carl Hall)

"Showdown" (Electric Light Orchestra)

"To Be Treated Rite" (Terry Reid)

"Stay With Me Baby" (Lorraine Ellison)