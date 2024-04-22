CNTS Feat. DEAD CROSS, RETOX & QUI Members Announce Thoughts & Prayers Tour

CNTS, the Los Angeles-band featuring members of Dead Cross, Retox and Qui, have announced the Thoughts & Prayers tour, a seven-week US outing that begins on May 9 in Chico, CA.

“Brace yourself, America! CNTS is hitting the road, playing coast to coast,” guitar player Michael Crain shares. “We’re looking forward to seeing all of you and getting a chance to play songs from the new album.”

Tickets for all shows are on-sale now, with ticketing links available via Ipecac.com/tours.

CNTS recently released their second full-length album, Thoughts & Prayers, via Ipecac Recordings. Thoughts & Prayers tour dates are listed below.

May

9 - Chico, CA - Naked Lounge

10 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Hideaway

11 - Bend, OR - The Crawlspace

12 - Seattle, WA - Clock Out Lounge

13 - Richland, WA - Ray’s Golden Lion

14 - Moscow, ID - Mickey’s Gyros

15 - Boise, ID - El Korah Shrine (basement)

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - International Artist Lounge

17 - Denver, CO - Squirm Gallery

18 - Kansas City, MO - Farewell

19 - Omaha, NE - The Sydney

20 - Cedar Falls, IA - Octopus College Hill

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Tavern

22 - Akron, OH - Buzzbin

23 - Louisville, KY - Portal

24 - Milwaukee, WI - Club Garibaldi

25 - Madison, WI - Mickeys

26 - Green Bay, WI - UFO Museum Record Store

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Caterwaul Festival

28 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean (downstairs)

30 - Kalamazoo, MI - Run Off

31 - Providence, RI - Wes’ Rib House (upstairs)

June

1 - Brooklyn, NY - Gold Sounds

2 - Washington, DC - Slash Run

3 - Raleigh, NC - School Kids Records

4 - Atlanta, GA - 529

5 - Birmingham, AL - Trimtab Brewing

6 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

7 Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas

8 - Houston, TX - Ground Control

9 - San Antonio, TX - Lonesome Rose

11 - Jerome, AZ - Puscifer The Store

12 - Tempe, AZ - Yucca Tap Room

27 - Oakland, CA - Stork Club

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Monty Bar

Thought & Prayers tracklisting:

"I Won’t Work For You"

"Thoughts & Prayers"

"Smart Mouth"

"Dear Sir"

"For A Good Time (Don’t Call Her)"

"Alone"

"Eating You Alive"

"Real Truth"

"Junkie"

"Drown"

"I Won’t Work For You" video:

"Smart Mouth" video:

(Photo - Anthony Mehlhaff)