CNTS Feat. DEAD CROSS, RETOX & QUI Members Announce Thoughts & Prayers Tour
April 22, 2024, an hour ago
CNTS, the Los Angeles-band featuring members of Dead Cross, Retox and Qui, have announced the Thoughts & Prayers tour, a seven-week US outing that begins on May 9 in Chico, CA.
“Brace yourself, America! CNTS is hitting the road, playing coast to coast,” guitar player Michael Crain shares. “We’re looking forward to seeing all of you and getting a chance to play songs from the new album.”
Tickets for all shows are on-sale now, with ticketing links available via Ipecac.com/tours.
CNTS recently released their second full-length album, Thoughts & Prayers, via Ipecac Recordings. Thoughts & Prayers tour dates are listed below.
May
9 - Chico, CA - Naked Lounge
10 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Hideaway
11 - Bend, OR - The Crawlspace
12 - Seattle, WA - Clock Out Lounge
13 - Richland, WA - Ray’s Golden Lion
14 - Moscow, ID - Mickey’s Gyros
15 - Boise, ID - El Korah Shrine (basement)
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - International Artist Lounge
17 - Denver, CO - Squirm Gallery
18 - Kansas City, MO - Farewell
19 - Omaha, NE - The Sydney
20 - Cedar Falls, IA - Octopus College Hill
21 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Tavern
22 - Akron, OH - Buzzbin
23 - Louisville, KY - Portal
24 - Milwaukee, WI - Club Garibaldi
25 - Madison, WI - Mickeys
26 - Green Bay, WI - UFO Museum Record Store
27 - Minneapolis, MN - Caterwaul Festival
28 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean (downstairs)
30 - Kalamazoo, MI - Run Off
31 - Providence, RI - Wes’ Rib House (upstairs)
June
1 - Brooklyn, NY - Gold Sounds
2 - Washington, DC - Slash Run
3 - Raleigh, NC - School Kids Records
4 - Atlanta, GA - 529
5 - Birmingham, AL - Trimtab Brewing
6 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves
7 Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas
8 - Houston, TX - Ground Control
9 - San Antonio, TX - Lonesome Rose
11 - Jerome, AZ - Puscifer The Store
12 - Tempe, AZ - Yucca Tap Room
27 - Oakland, CA - Stork Club
28 - Los Angeles, CA - Monty Bar
Thought & Prayers tracklisting:
"I Won’t Work For You"
"Thoughts & Prayers"
"Smart Mouth"
"Dear Sir"
"For A Good Time (Don’t Call Her)"
"Alone"
"Eating You Alive"
"Real Truth"
"Junkie"
"Drown"
"I Won’t Work For You" video:
"Smart Mouth" video:
(Photo - Anthony Mehlhaff)