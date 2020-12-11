CRYSTAL VIPER Share “The Cult” Lyric Video; Album Preorders Live

Heavy metal act, Crystal Viper, recently inked a new multiple album deal with Listenable Records. Their new studio album, entitled The Cult will be released in January 2021. CD and digital version will include an exclusive bonus cover version of King Diamond classic "Welcome Home" (recorded with special guest, King Diamond guitarist Andy La Rocque), while the vinyl bonus track will be a cover version of legendary UK act Satan's ultimate classic, "Trial By Fire". New lyric video for the title track is streaming below. Preorders are available here.

Band leader Marta Gabriel comments: "I think that the title track, is one of the most representative ones when it comes to our new album. It has this gloomy atmosphere, easy-to-remember vocal line, and very classic sounding guitar riffs and harmonies, which dominated the new album. Maiden, Priest, Black Sabbath, even Mercyful Fate and Diamond Head - it's where it's all coming from, this is the core and the roots of Crystal Viper, the classic heavy metal. I'm very excited to share it with the world!"

"The Cult cover artwork was painted by Mario Lopez, and it kind of reveals what’s inside” continues Marta. "It’s a classic looking heavy metal artwork, and yes, one look at it and at the song titles, and you will know that it’s all about. H.P. Lovecraft!"

Tracklisting:

"Providence"

"The Cult"

"Whispers From Beyond"

"Down In The Crypt"

"Sleeping Giants"

"Forgotten Land"

"Asenath Waite"

"The Calling"

"Flaring Madness"

"Lost In The Dark"

"Welcome Home" (King Diamond cover - CD bonus)

"Trial By Fire" (Satan cover - vinyl bonus)

"The Cult" lyric video:

Crystal Viper are:

Marta Gabriel - vocals, guitars

Andy Wave - guitars

Eric Juris - guitars

Blaze Grygiel - bass

Cederick Forsberg - drums