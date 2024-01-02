Danger, Deceit, And Despair: STEELY DAN Pranked Their Fans With This Cryptic Classic That DONALD FAGAN Couldn't Perform On National TV; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"It was a classic song with multiple storylines of danger, deceit, and despair - so cryptic, and even now decades later fans are still trying to figure out exactly what it means. I’m talking about Steely Dan and their 70s rocker, 'Do It Again'. It didn’t help that the band played a prank on fans in the way they listed the song on the back of the album Can’t Buy A Thrill… It also confused everyone when the band appeared on national television with a different vocalist singing the hit instead of Donald Fagan! Oh ya, and the backup vocalist David Palmer didn’t sound anything like the record. Apparently, Donald Fagan had stage fright so badly he couldn’t perform it. On this hit, duo Donald Fagan and Walter Becker showed their genius in the studio with the use of an electric sitar, combined with a really trashed-out cheap plastic organ. Up next, we break down a classic of the 70s with a band named after something naughty and mindless... yet their music is so intelligent, your IQ goes up 20 points every time you listen to them. Next on Professor of Rock."