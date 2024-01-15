DEAD POET SOCIETY Share Official Music Video For New Single "My Condition"

Los Angeles quartet, Dead Poet Society, will drop their second album, Fission, on January 26 via Spinefarm. Pre-order here.

Today, the band has shared the official video for "My Condition". The semi-animated video was directed by The Moldy Peaches' Steven Mertens, who has lensed videos for Regina Spektor, Lil Peep, Duran Duran, and more.

Commenting on the track, frontman Jack Underkofler says, "This song took years to write and it’s one of our favorites. It's about knowing that nothing matters, so might as well go for what brings you fulfillment and do what you want."

DPS have also announced details of an exclusive and intimate record release show. Rock Night Out presents Dead Poet Society: The Fission Album Release Experience, sponsored by Spinefarm Records, is set for January 24 in Los Angeles at Pico Union Project. Stay tuned to the band's social properties for more information on this special show.

Fission tracklisting:

"- 5:29:45"

"Running In Circles"

"Hurt"

"How Could I Love You?"

"I hope you hate me."

"UTO"

"Tipping Point"

"LA Queen"

"Hard To Be God"

"81 Tonnes"

"My Condition"

"KOET"

"Black and Gold"

"Running In Circles" / "Hurt" video:

"How Could I Love You?" live video:

Dead Poet Society lineup:

Jack Underkofler - Vocals/Guitar

Jack Collins - Guitar

Will Goodroad - Drums

Dylan Brenner - Bass