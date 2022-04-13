DREAMS IN PERIL Offer Live Ascension On Midwest Tour Starting In May With PIG WEED

Dreams In Peril are hitting the American Midwest with Pig Weed - seven states over nine dates each one promising a night filled with thunderous breakdowns, relatable lyrics, and contagious energy.

Dreams In Peril are preparing for the release of the band's sophomore album, Ascending, and will be bringing some new songs to the road as well as featuring the band's new lineup, introducing new members Dakota Otte on vocals and Lucas Munoz on the second guitar.

They describe their music and what fans can expect: “All of our music is based on personal issues and the hope to overcome your own personal demons. That being said, our upcoming new music covers ascending to new heights, rather than being in a career or in life in general. The new singles also cover topics like cancer and struggling with mental health. Musically, we are dynamic, from utilizing reverb to epic change-ups in tempos and timing signatures.”

Dreams In Peril’s music not only keeps the listener on their toes with the instrumentation, but they also channel a momentous amount of energy and passion into their live performance that will have the audience upfront and center the entire time.

No strangers to the stage, Dreams In Peril has played with big names such as Born of Osiris, Origin, and Between The Buried and Me. Fans will be greeted by decisive energy and passion that ushers in real themes of anger, sadness, life struggles and ultimately overcoming them all.

With a couple of new singles ready to go in the coming months, they are excited to get back on stage doing what they love. They are recommended listening for fans of The Acacia Strain, Veil Of Maya, and Oceano.

Tour dates:

May

27 - The Graffiti Room - Bedford Park, IL

28 - Maple Grove Tavern - Maple Heights, OH

29 - Westside Bowl - Youngstown, OH

30 - Sovereign - Brooklyn, NY

31 - The Stoney Badger Tavern - Lynchburg, VA

June

1 - The Recreation Center - Fredericksburgh, VA

2 - Black Circle Brewing - Indianapolis, IN

3 - Vivo - Overland Park - Kansas City, MO

4 - Kendalls Bar - Oklahoma City, OK

(Photo - Casey Steinmiller, Steinmiller Productions)