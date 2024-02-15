"EDDIE" Creator DEREK RIGGS To Take Part In Signing Session Prior To IRON MAIDEN's October Concert In Illinois

Derek Riggs, the man who is behind the most famous heavy metal icon of all time, Iron Maiden's Eddie, aka Ed The Head, will be doing an exclusive autograph session and meet and greet before Iron Maiden’s show in October, reports 1077 WRKR.

Riggs will be setting up at the Short Fuse Brewing Company at 5000 North River Rd. in Schiller Park, Illinois from around 3 to 11 PM on Wednesday, October 23. There will be prints, books, and other items available to purchase and personal items may also be brought in to get signed, which cost $30 to get autographed.

Learn more at 1077 WRKR.