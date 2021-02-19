ETERNAL IDOL Cover JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, OZZY OSBOURNE, SCORPIONS On Rocking With The Idols Digital EP; Tracks Streaming
Hot on the heels of their new studio album Renaissance, Italian metal band Eternal Idol have released a new digital covers EP, Rocking With The Idols. Stream or download it here. Listen to the songs below.
Eternal Idol returned with a revamped, re-energized lineup and an exciting new album, Renaissance, this past November. Now they follow it up with a covers EP, paying tribute to their 'idols', Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Ozzy Osbourne, and Scorpions.
The band features Fabio Lione (Rhapsody, Angra) and Claudia Layline on co-lead vocals, guitarist Nick Savio (Hollow Haze), bassist Andrea Burratto (Secret Sphere, Hell In The Club), and drummer Enrico Fabris (Raintime, Fake Idols).
Tracklisting:
"A Touch Of Evil" (Judas Priest)
"Alexander The Great" (Iron Maiden)
"Perry Mason" (Ozzy Osbourne)
"Still Loving You" (Scorpions)