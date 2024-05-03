FIRE FROM THE GODS Reveal “Double Edged Sword” Lyric Video Feat. SYLAR’s JAYDEN PANESSO

"We live in a world of illusion these days. The world at times doesn't even seem real. If you don't want to play the game everyone looks at you like you're crazy," says alt-metal group Fire From The Gods vocalist Aj Channer.

Fire From The Gods thought-provoking track “Double Edged Sword” tackles modern day society’s self-righteousness and insincere leanings. The Austin,TX-based band has collaborated with vocalist Jayden Panesso of NYC metalcore outfit Sylar to add further vigor to “Double Edged Sword” and have today (May 3) shared a lyric video for the collaborative track which is included on their forthcoming digital deluxe version of 2022’s Soul Revolution, Soul Revolution Deluxe – The Collabs. Stream across digital platforms here.

"We are viewing our world through a very narrow scope,” says Channer. “We are out of touch with reality or what real life looks like. Some don't understand it nor want any part of it. When you don't want to join the proverbial party you get treated like a pariah. Then everyone comes up with a cheeky buzzword to describe you which causes further division. Double Edged sword."

Due May 31 via Better Noise Music, Soul Revolution Deluxe – The Collabs version will include five new tracks: a cover of Rage Against The Machine’s “Guerilla Radio” and four refreshed fan-favorite tracks with featured guests including Nate Vickers, Corey Glover (Living Colour), Yung Mo$h, and the above-mentioned Jayden Panesso (Sylar).

Soul Revolution’s songs explored themes of self-realization and discovery amidst personal revolution, motherhood, and resilience. It was co-produced by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Motionless In White, Panic! At The Disco) and Fire From The Gods drummer Richard Wicander. Preorder here.

Fire From The Gods have relentlessly toured the nation with acts such as Sevendust, Of Mice & Men, Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth and Norma Jean, as well as appearing on festival stages including Vans Warped Tour, Rock On The Range and Shiprocked. Catch them live this month at Welcome To Rockville (May 11) and Sonic Temple (May 16).

Tracklisting:

“Soul Revolution” (feat. Yung Mos$h)

“SOS” (feat. Nate Vickers)

“Thousand Lifetimes” (feat. Living Colour’s Corey Glover)

“Double Edged Sword” (feat. Sylar’s Jayden Panesso)

“| N |

“Be Free”

“The Message”

“World So Cold”

“Rapture (Fool Dem)”

“Collapse”

“8 Billion Rats”

“Love Is Dangerous”

“Guerrilla Radio” (Rage Against The Machine cover)

“Double Edged Sword” visualizer:

