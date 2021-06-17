FOO FIGHTERS Alter Ego DEE GEES Present Debut Album, Hail Satin

It’s Record Store Day Night Fever as the Brothers Foo Gibb it to you good with Hail Satin, the high Travoltage debut album of Foo Fighters’ disco alter ego, the Dee Gees.

Out July 17 as a limited edition vinyl album packaged era-appropriately in a dazzling rainbow mylar sleeve, Hail Satin is the bipolar party record of the summer. Side A features Grohl, Hawkins, Mendel, Smear, Shiflett and Jaffee lighting up the floor at Foo Fighters’ 606 studios with faithful renditions of five stone cold Brothers Gibb classics - Bee Gees bangers "You Should Be Dancing,” Night Fever,” “Tragedy” and “More Than A Woman" + Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing” - while Side B literally rocks the party with live at 606 renditions of roughly half of Foo Fighters pandemic panacea album Medicine At Midnight.

Tracklisting:

Side A - Dee Gees:

"You Should Be Dancing"

"Night Fever"

"Tragedy"

"Shadow Dancing"

"More Than A Woman"

Side B - Live At 606:

"Making A Fire"

"Shame Shame"

"Waiting On A War"

"No Son Of Mine"

"Cloudspotter"

Dee Gees - Hail Satin was recorded entirely at 606. For optimal results, listen with exposed chest hair and little gold spoon necklace (If you know, you know…).

(Photo - Magdalena Wosinska)