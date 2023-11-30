Former STYX Singer DENNIS DeYOUNG Guests On PROFESSOR OF ROCK's New Series "Solo Venture"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the first episode of his new video series, entitled Solo Venture. Watch below.

A message states: "Dennis DeYoung, formerly of Styx, tells the story of his only solo hit, 'Deseret Moon'. Styx pretty much broke up after Kilroy Was Here and their massive but polarizing hit 'Mr. Roboto'. And actually, 'Desert Moon' was as good as anything he did with Styx! It's captivating lyrics and beautiful melody make it one of the 80s greatest hidden gems. Tommy Shaw was the first one to put out a solo hit with 'Girls With Guns'... It did moderately well but 'Desert Moon' was a Top 10 hit and even though it was supposed to be used for the soundtrack of the movie Dune, it was much better as a solo song and showed DeYoung's gift for a perfect 80s ballad. Dennis tells the story of this wonderful song, next on Professor Of Rock."