France's GRIFFON To Release De Republica Album In February

Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions are delighted to announce that France-based black metal band, Griffon, will be releasing their second album on February 16. Entitled De Republica, this sharp, melodic work is also a plunge into the history of France and its revolutions.

The artwork is by Adam Burke (Nightjar Illustration), who also designed the artwork for Griffon's debut album. De Republica is now available for pre-order, here.

Tracklisting:

"L’Homme du Tarn"

"The Ides Of March"

"La Semaine Sanglante"

"A l’Insurrection"

"La Loi de la Nation"

"De Republica"

Griffon came into being at the end of 2013, thanks to the artistic collaboration of Sinai and Aharon. Their first release, an EP, saw the light of day in 2014, marking their musical debut.

In 2016, the band released their debut album, entitled Har HaKarmel, exploring themes related to the decay of paganism. In 2019, they released a split in collaboration with Darkenhöld, under the aegis of Les Acteurs de l’Ombre.

Continuing their momentum, 2020 saw the release of their second album, dubbed ὄ θεός ό βασιλεύς, distributed by Les Acteurs de l’Ombre. This album delves into the relationship between politics and divinity.

Lineup :

Aharon – Chant

Sinaï – Guitare

Kryos – Batterie

Antoine – Guitare