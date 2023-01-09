French Modern Power Metal Band ASYLUM PYRE Release "Virtual Guns" Video

French modern power metal band Asylum Pyre has released the official music video for "Virtual Guns", which can be seen below. "Virtual Guns" is an emergency. A melodic call for the union of the peoples of the Earth to go to war without the wrong target. Vital metal. Attacking ignorance.

Asylum Pyre comments: "It has been really funny to try combining the traditional elements of metal music to tribal aspects in the rhythm and vocals. As well as for the integration of the bagpipes."

Asylum Pyre plays each song as if it were the last, as if its life was on trial. Add to this a whole pre-apocalyptical universe in which each band member plays a double-game character and you’ve got an intense and unforgettable artistic experience!

