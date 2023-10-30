GLENN HUGHES Confirmed For Planet Rockstock 2023; Plans To Record New Solo Album Next Summer
October 30, 2023, 48 minutes ago
Another rock legend has been added to the Planet Rockstock 2023 lineup, with Deep Purple, Black Sabbath and Dead Daisies icon Glenn Hughes headlining Sunday night, reports Planet Rock.
"Glenn is bringing his superb Classic Deep Purple Live set to the Bernie Marsden Stage, which will see fans treated to songs from seminal 1974 album Burn, as well as hits from Purple's MkIII and MkIV eras.
"He joins previously-announced headliners Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons (Thursday), Graham Bonnet Band (Friday) and Michael Schenker (Saturday) as well as a whole host of others for Planet Rockstock's biggest ever lineup."
In other Hughes news, in an interview with Brazilian music journalist Igor Miranda, Glenn revealed that he'll record the follow-up to his 2016 solo album, Resonate, in summer '24. Watch the video below:
Hughes recently announced that he will be performing Deep Purple only material with his "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live - Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of Burn" throughout Europe in April and May 2024.
Hughes previously announced US dates for the tour (featuring support from Enuff Z’nuff and Bad Marriage), and you can see all confirmed dates listed below.
The tour promises to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza homage to his tenure in MK-III and MK-IV incarnations of Deep Purple - one of music history’s most seminal and influential rock and roll groups.
Dates:
February
2 - W. Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
3 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House
5 - Denver, CO - Wild Goose
7 - Edwardsville, IL - Widley Theater
9 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
10 - St. Charles, IL - Aracada Theater
13 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art Theater
14 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note
16 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
17 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak
19 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
21 - Savannah, GA - Victory North
23 - W. Palm Beach, FL - Culture Room
24 - Clearwater, FL - OCC Roadhouse
27 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch
March
2-7 - Miami, FL - Monsters Of Rock Cruise
April
5-10 - Miami, FL - On The Blue Cruise
17 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany
19 - Fabrik - Hamburg, Germany
20 - Hyde Park - Osnabrück, Germany
24 - Progresia - Warsaw, Poland
25 - Club Studio - Krakow, Poland
27 - Colloseum - Košice, Slovakia
30 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary
May
5 - Im Wizemann - Stuttgart, Germany
7 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
9 - Eventhall Airport - Regensburg, Germany
12 - Capitol - Mannheim, Germany
13 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany
17 - Openluchttheater - Valkenburg, Netherlands
27 - Joy Station - Sofia, Bulbaria
As well as Glenn on lead vocals and bass guitar, the touring band also features Søren Anderson (guitar), Bob Fridzema (keyboards) and Ash Sheehan (drums)