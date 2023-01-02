GODIVA Release Official Music Video For "Media God"
Portuguese symphonic death metal band Godiva has set February 3rd, 2023 as the international release date for their debut full-length album Hubris.
The official music video for "Media God" can be seen below.
Hubris artwork and tracklisting:
"Black Mirrors"
"Dawn"
"Death Of Icarus"
"Empty Coil"
"Faceless"
"Godspell"
"Hubris"
"Media God"
"The All Seeing Eye"
"The Meaning Of Life"
"The Meaning Of Life" video:
