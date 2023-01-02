GODIVA Release Official Music Video For "Media God"

Portuguese symphonic death metal band Godiva has set February 3rd, 2023 as the international release date for their debut full-length album Hubris.

The official music video for "Media God" can be seen below.

Hubris artwork and tracklisting:

"Black Mirrors"

"Dawn"

"Death Of Icarus"

"Empty Coil"

"Faceless"

"Godspell"

"Hubris"

"Media God"

"The All Seeing Eye"

"The Meaning Of Life"

"The Meaning Of Life" video:

