GODIVA Release Official Music Video For "Media God"

January 2, 2023, 45 minutes ago

Portuguese symphonic death metal band Godiva has set February 3rd, 2023 as the international release date for their debut full-length album Hubris.

The official music video for "Media God" can be seen below.

Hubris artwork and tracklisting:

"Black Mirrors"
"Dawn"
"Death Of Icarus"
"Empty Coil"
"Faceless"
"Godspell"
"Hubris"
"Media God"
"The All Seeing Eye"
"The Meaning Of Life"

"The Meaning Of Life" video:

For further details, follow Godiva on Facebook.



