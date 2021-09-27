GUNS N' ROSES Play New Song "Hard Skool" Live For The First Time, Fan-Filmed Video
September 27, 2021, an hour ago
On September 26th, Guns N' Roses played Baltimore, MD. This was an extra special concert as it marked the live debut of their new song, "Hard Skool". Fan-filmed videos have surfaced online, allowing those who weren't in attendance to enjoy the reveal:
Following up the August release of their single "Absurd", Guns N' Roses unleashed another single, "Hard Skool", on September 24th. Word has come down they will release a Hard Skool EP on February 25th, 2022 exclusively through their online store, found here.
The tracklist is as follows:
"Hard Skool"
"ABSUЯD"
"Don't Cry" (live)
"You're Crazy" (live)
"Hard Skool" is a reworked version of a track titled "Jackie Chan", recorded during the sessions for the band's Chinese Democracy album.
The previously released "Absurd" is available via digital providers here, and you can watch a visualizer for the song below: