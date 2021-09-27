GUNS N' ROSES Play New Song "Hard Skool" Live For The First Time, Fan-Filmed Video

On September 26th, Guns N' Roses played Baltimore, MD. This was an extra special concert as it marked the live debut of their new song, "Hard Skool". Fan-filmed videos have surfaced online, allowing those who weren't in attendance to enjoy the reveal:

Following up the August release of their single "Absurd", Guns N' Roses unleashed another single, "Hard Skool", on September 24th. Word has come down they will release a Hard Skool EP on February 25th, 2022 exclusively through their online store, found here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Hard Skool"

"ABSUЯD"

"Don't Cry" (live)

"You're Crazy" (live)

"Hard Skool" is a reworked version of a track titled "Jackie Chan", recorded during the sessions for the band's Chinese Democracy album.

The previously released "Absurd" is available via digital providers here, and you can watch a visualizer for the song below: