HALCYON WAY Details New EP; Shares MILEY CYRUS Cover

The American progressive/heavy metal adepts Halcyon Way will return with a three track digital EP titled Night Crawling, set for release on May 31 via Agonia Records. The EP features two brand new compositions and a cover of Miley Cyrus’s song, which can be listened to below.

“Like just about every band out there, the pandemic was a huge kick in the dick for Halcyon Way, and we had a lot of tours canceled or postponed,” comments guitarist Jon Bodan. “We had a period of serious writer’s block that we finally punched through and we’re hard at work on a new record for a 2024 release. However, we decided to have some fun recording a cover version of Night Crawling by Miley Cyrus and we decided to release an EP with that as well as 2 more tracks. So we hope you enjoy the new tunes and we will see you on the road soon!”

Night Crawling was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis (Whitechapel, Trivium, Bad Wolves, Threat Signal). The song “Night Crawling” was mixed by Zach Householder.

Tracklisting:

“Night Crawling” (Miley Cyrus cover)

“Insufferable”

“Stand For Something”

“Night Crawling”:

Line-up:

Steve Braun - vocals

Jon Bodan - lead guitars, backing vocals, programming

Max Eve - rhythm guitars

Skyler Moore - bass, backing vocals

Aaron Baumoel - drums