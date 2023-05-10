INCENDIARY Share “Lie Of Liberty” Single

Incendiary — Brendan Garrone, vocals; Brian Audley, guitar; Rob Nobile, guitar; and Dan Lomeli, drums — recently announced their new album Change The Way You Think About Pain. The album arrives on May 26 via Closed Casket Activities. Preorder at closedcasketactivities.com.

Today, the band has the single "Lie Of Liberty."

"The word 'liberty' has been hijacked by a certain cohort of people to excuse selfish and apathetic behavior as part of a vague, pseudo-Libertarian worldview," the band states. "This song is a reflection of this trend that most of us have seen in our post-COVID daily life."

The band has also announced an in-store performance at Rough Trade in NYC set for May 30.

Audley weighs in about the album as a whole, saying, "The goal with this album was to refine our songwriting and deliver it more aggressively. The expectation for a hardcore band on their fourth LP may be to start sanding the edges off and becoming more polished and anthemic. We wanted to go the complete opposite direction and make them sharper. Will Putney understood the assignment from the first day we stepped into his studio. He helped us execute on our goal by bringing out the most aggressive elements for the abrasive production the songs called for."

Tracklisting:

“Bite The Hook”

“Jesus Bones”

“Echo Of Nothing”

“Host/Parasite”

“Lie Of Liberty”

“C.T.E.”

“Collision”

“Rats In The Cellar”

“Santosha (Illusion of The Self)”

“Change The Way You Think About Pain”

"Lie Of Liberty":

"Echo Of Nothing":

“Bite The Hook”: