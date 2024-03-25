IRON MAIDEN Add Final Date In Phoenix To North American Tour With Special Guests THE HU

Iron Maiden have added a brand-new show to the North American leg of The Future Past Tour later this year. They will be performing at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on October 9.

Having last played in Phoenix on the Legacy Of The Beast Tour in 2019, this return to the city will be their seventeenth performance there, since originally playing at the Memorial Coliseum on June 4, 1981 as part of the Killer World Tour, which marked Iron Maiden’s first ever tour of the US.

Tickets for the Phoenix concert go on general sale on Friday March 29, at 10 AM, local time, here. There will be no further shows announced in North America.

Acclaimed Mongolian metal band, The HU, will be joining Iron Maiden on all shows throughout North America.

The HU comment: “Iron Maiden is the master of the masters of rock music - they are one of the biggest inspirations to us! The way that they create and perform their music is majestic and we still remember the first time we heard their ‘Trooper’ song and felt the deep energy behind each word. Something about their rhythm hits so close to home and we can’t wait to be on a tour with them for the first time. America, we will see you very soon and be prepared for the mind-blowing shows we will bring to you!”

North American tour dates:

October

4 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA

5 - Michelob ULTRA Arena - Las Vegas, NV

8 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

9 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ (NEW SHOW)

12 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

14 - MODA Center - Portland, OR

16 - Tacoma Dome - Tacoma, WA

18 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

19 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

22 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

24 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

27 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC

30 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC

November

1 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

2 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

6 - DCU Center - Worcester, MA

8 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

9 - Prudential Center - Newwark, NJ

12 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

13 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

16 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

17 - Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center) - San Antonio, TX

Go to ironmaiden.com for the latest tour information.