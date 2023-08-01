IRON MAIDEN Bassist Steve Harris' BRITISH LION - "Thank You To All Of You That Came Out For The Summer Tour!" (Recap Video)

British Lion - the side project of Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris - have wrapped up their summer tour, and have shared the recap video below.

Says the band: "Thank you to all of you that came out for the Summer Tour! We look forward to seeing you all soon!"

Iron Maiden's The Future Past Tour features previously unperformed songs from Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts. The tour lands at Olympiahalle in Munich, Germany tonight, Tuesday, August 1.

You can find the band's complete tour itinerary here.