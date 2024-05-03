JAZZ SABBATH Feat. ADAM WAKEMAN Announce Live Dates In The US, Australia; 2025 UK Tour Confirmed
Jazz Sabbath, the jazz trio helmed by Adam Wakeman (keys Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne) have announced a 17-date UK tour in 2025. This summer, the trio is scheduled to play two shows in Los Angeles and dates in Australia.
Jazz Sabbath have released 2 albums exploring the boundaries between jazz and the songs that defined heavy metal. Echoing already present jazz riffs and discovering new ones in the process. Their last album, Vol. 2, featured seven new jazz interpretations of Black Sabbath classics and peaked at #6 in the Billboard Jazz Albums chart.
Wakeman is currently on tour with Uriah Heep in the US, and played with Deep Purple last December, filling in for Don Airey.
Jazz Sabbath tour dates:
June
11 & 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Catalina Jazz Club
July
20 - Perth, Australia - Ellington Jazz Club
24 - Brisbane, Australia - The Old Museum
25 & 26 - Sydney, Australia - Pleasure Club
27 - Melbourne, Australia - Brunswick Ballroom
UK tour 2025:
February
11 - Liverpool UK - Royal Liverpool Philharmonic
12 - Manchester UK - Band on the Wall
13 - Kendal UK - Brewery Arts
14 - Gateshead UK - The Glasshouse
15 - Aberdeen UK - The Blue Lamp
16 - Edinburgh UK - Queen's Hall
25 - Windsor UK - The Old Court
26 - Stowe UK - Ugland Auditorium
27 - Cardiff UK - Acepela Studio
28 - Worcester UK - Hundingdon Hall
March
1 - Devizes UK - The Corn Exchange
2 - Nottingham UK - Peggy's Skylight
4 - Cambridge UK - Cambridge Junction
5 - Birmingham UK - Symphony Hall
7 - Fletching UK - Trading Boundaries
8 - Walton UK - Riverhouse Barn
9 - London UK - Hoxton Hall
