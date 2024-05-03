JAZZ SABBATH Feat. ADAM WAKEMAN Announce Live Dates In The US, Australia; 2025 UK Tour Confirmed

Jazz Sabbath, the jazz trio helmed by Adam Wakeman (keys Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne) have announced a 17-date UK tour in 2025. This summer, the trio is scheduled to play two shows in Los Angeles and dates in Australia.

Jazz Sabbath have released 2 albums exploring the boundaries between jazz and the songs that defined heavy metal. Echoing already present jazz riffs and discovering new ones in the process. Their last album, Vol. 2, featured seven new jazz interpretations of Black Sabbath classics and peaked at #6 in the Billboard Jazz Albums chart.

Wakeman is currently on tour with Uriah Heep in the US, and played with Deep Purple last December, filling in for Don Airey.

Jazz Sabbath tour dates:

June

11 & 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Catalina Jazz Club

July

20 - Perth, Australia - Ellington Jazz Club

24 - Brisbane, Australia - The Old Museum

25 & 26 - Sydney, Australia - Pleasure Club

27 - Melbourne, Australia - Brunswick Ballroom

UK tour 2025:

February

11 - Liverpool UK - Royal Liverpool Philharmonic

12 - Manchester UK - Band on the Wall

13 - Kendal UK - Brewery Arts

14 - Gateshead UK - The Glasshouse

15 - Aberdeen UK - The Blue Lamp

16 - Edinburgh UK - Queen's Hall

25 - Windsor UK - The Old Court

26 - Stowe UK - Ugland Auditorium

27 - Cardiff UK - Acepela Studio

28 - Worcester UK - Hundingdon Hall

March

1 - Devizes UK - The Corn Exchange

2 - Nottingham UK - Peggy's Skylight

4 - Cambridge UK - Cambridge Junction

5 - Birmingham UK - Symphony Hall

7 - Fletching UK - Trading Boundaries

8 - Walton UK - Riverhouse Barn

9 - London UK - Hoxton Hall

Get tickets here.