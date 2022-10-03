JOHN WAITE Looking Forward To "Rad" Moment As Classic #1 Hit "Missing You" Airs During ABC-TV Hit Comedy The Goldbergs

John Waite’s “Missing You” is the featured song in the upcoming episode of the ABC-TV hit comedy, The Goldbergs, on Wednesday, October 5 at 8:30 PM.

Released in June 1984 as the lead single from his second album, No Brakes, the song reached #1 on Billboard’s Album Rock Tracks and on the Hot 100 as well as #9 on the UK Singles Chart. “Missing You” was nominated for the 1985 Best Pop Vocal Performance Male Grammy Award.

“It’s Rad,” said Waite on hearing the news “Missing You” will be the featured song on The Goldbergs.

The Goldbergs, a sitcom featuring a suburban family living in the 1980s, features a hit song from the 1980s into each episode. The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, and Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz.

Waite re-recorded the song in 2006 as a duet with bluegrass singer Alison Krauss. This re-recording was included on Waite's album Downtown: Journey of a Heart and Krauss's A Hundred Miles or More: A Collection, both released via Rounder Records. The rendition spent 21 weeks on Hot Country Songs between December 2006 and mid-2007, peaking at number 34.

John Waite (Bad English, The Babys) recently released a new four song EP entitled Anything. Signed copies are available from johnwaiteworldwide.com.

Tracklisting:

“Anything”

“Lifeguard”

“Grenadine”

“Darling”