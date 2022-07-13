KANE ROBERTS Returns As Guitarist For ALICE COOPER

Alice Cooper has announced the return of Kane Roberts as guitarist. Guitarist Nita Strauss announced her departure from the Alice Cooper’s band after 8 years playing with the legendary rocker.

Roberts played with Cooper from 1985-1988 and performed on the albums Constrictor (1986) and Raise Your Fist And Yell (1987).

Cooper comments: "I'm looking forward to welcoming back Kane Roberts for our shows in September and October. We've been friends all this time, and he's always been one of my favorite guitarists. He's bringing more muscle to the Detroit Muscle Tour. We've always had a swinging door policy where players can come and go, so it's very exciting to get back on stage with Kane. The fans are in for a real treat at these shows. It's gonna be a blast. Kane Roberts, Ryan Roxie, and Tommy Henriksen on guitars? Hell yeah!"