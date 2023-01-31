LOU GRAMM On His SHADOW KING Bandmate VIVIAN CAMPBELL - "He's Got The True Spirit Of Rock In Him"

Former Foreigner singer, Lou Gramm, has spoken of his time working with guitarist Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) in Shadow King, the American hard rock supergroup formed in 1990, which also featured drummer Kevin Valentine and bassist Bruce Turgon.

In a new interview with eonmusic, Gramm praises Campbell, saying he has got “the true spirit of rock”. Lou was speaking ahead of his induction at the Metal Hall Of Fame, which took place at The Canyon Club on Thursday, January 26.

Speaking about working with Vivian, Lou was full of praise for the player, and his time working with him. “It was fantastic. He was a great guy. I enjoyed working with him when we recorded the album and the one show we played", he said. "He was very creative. He’s got the true spirit of rock in him, and when Shadow King broke up, I’m glad he moved on to a great band like Def Leppard.”

Read more at eonmusic.

Shadow King released a self-titled album in 1991, and while plans were made for a tour, they only performed once, at the Astoria Theatre in London on December 13, 1991 (see video below).

(Photo: Press)