LYRIA's ALINE HAPP Releases Vocal Cover Of SCORPIONS Classic "Send Me An Angel" (Video)

One of Scorpions' best known ballads, "Send Me An Angel", gets a classical crossover version by Aline Happ, singer and songwriter, known for her work as the frontwoman, founder and main songwriter of Lyria (Symphonic Alternative Metal). The rendition features classical and folk elements such as harp, violins, cello and flute and also a keyboard, synthesizers, bass and drums. Aline Happ's voice highlights the ethereal and mystical atmosphere of the song, reinforcing the message of hope.



Aline: "I really like this song. It has a strong meaning, besides being very beautiful and iconic. The lyrics can be interpreted as a cry for help. The speaker wants to get out of sadness and anguish, so I brought images of renewal, images that could bring us feelings of purification."

"Send Me an Angel" was originally released on the album Crazy World (1990), which also features the classic "Wind of Change". Composed by Rudolf Schenker, lyrics by Klaus Meine and production by Keith Olsen and band, the song reached 44th on the Billboard Hot 100, and 8th on the Mainstream Rock Chart.

The Star Wars universe and its stories always inspire the fans. The song of the final credits, originally written by Ludwig Göransson, has gained Aline Happ's epic vocals combined with orchestral arrangements. This is the first time The Mandalorian song gets an epic vocal line.

Aline explains that the idea of vocalizing the Mandalorian song came up while watching the show: “I thought it could be a very interesting version, even without lyrics. The instrumental part is very catchy, so I've decided to recreate it using my voice,” says Happ.

A success among fans of the Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian is also a favorite of the singer: “I am enjoying this show much more than the latest Star Wars movies and my favorite characters are certainly Baby Yoda (Grogu) and the Mandalorian,” admits Aline.

The Mandalorian show was premiered on Disney+ in 2019, and it immediately conquered fans from the Star Wars franchise. Directed by John Favreau, the show tells the story of a space bounty hunter, Din Djarin, a Mandalorian, a "race" known by fans because of Boba Fett, from the original trilogy. The story is about the bounty hunter and his partner Grogu, affectionately nicknamed "Baby Yoda", who needs to return to his place.