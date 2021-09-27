METAL ALLEGIANCE - Fan-Filmed Video From From New York Show And Behind-The-Scenes Footage Streaming

On September 25th, Metal Allegiance performed their first show in 618 days at Stereo Garden in Patchogue, New York. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

Drummer Mike Portnoy: "WHAT A BLAST last night was!!!!! I think we all (both band and audience) really needed that!! My first real show in over a year and a half did not disappoint! So much fun playing and hanging with my Metal Allegiance bruthas again. Now it’s time for some Advil and to soak in a bathtub for about 3 hours…"

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Can't Kill the Devil"

"Leper Messiah" (Metallica cover)

"Fast as a Shark" (Accept cover)

"The Accuser"

"Bound By Silence"

"What Doesn't Die" (Anthrax cover)

"Power Drunk Majesty" (Part I)

"Power Drunk Majesty" (Part II)

"Dying Song"

"Iron Fist" (Motörhead cover)

"Mandatory Suicide" (Slayer cover)

"Symptom of the Universe" (Black Sabbath cover)

"Murders in the Rue Morgue" (Iron Maiden cover)

"Lights Out" (UFO cover)

"Room for One More" (Anthrax cover)

"Only" (Anthrax cover)

"Pledge of Allegiance"

Encore:

"Tear It Loose" (Twisted Sister - with Mark Mendoza)

"Whole Lotta Rosie" (AC/DC cover)

"Cold Gin" (KISS cover)

Line-up:

Alex Skolnick - guitar

Phil Demmel - guitar

Mike Portnoy - drums

Mark Menghi - bass

Mark Osequeda - vocals

John Bush - vocals

Metal Allegiance: "Here is why Metal Allegiance exists and why we’re excited to play live again. A true behind the scenes look at rehearsals, conversation pieces with the guys and some fun banter as we prepare for our return to the stage."