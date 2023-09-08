MEZZROW Announce Keep It True – Live On Limited Vinyl; “Ancient Terror” Live Video Streaming

With their latest studio album Summon Thy Demons, the Swedish thrash metal force Mezzrow have returned after more than 30 years with a real bang. A flawless thrash metal monster, bursting with razor-sharp riffs and joy of playing.

On April 20, 2023, one day before the release of the new studio album, Mezzrow played a brilliant show at the legendary Keep It True festival in Lauda-Königshofen and offered four tracks each from Summon Thy Demons and from their first album Then Came The Killing from 1990, at their first German gig ever.

"A boyhood dream is about to come true for all of us in the band! Everyone involved in any form of music wants to release a live album at some point during their career. Now we will…thanks to our record company and the one and only Keep It True-festival", comments bass player Conny Welén.

The 40-minute live set is now available for preorder as a one-off in a limited 300 copy vinyl edition (white/black marbled) incl. insert and 180-gram vinyl. It is only available at selected metal mailorder shops, as well as on the upcoming live shows of the band. Keep It True - Live will be released on October 27, 2023. Preorder at Atomic Fire Records.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“King Of The Infinite Void”

“Then Came The Killing”

“Beneath The Sea Of Silence”

“The Cross Of Torment”

Side B

“Summon Thy Demons”

“Ancient Terror”

“Through The Eyes Of The Ancient Gods”

“Frozen Soul”

“Ancient Terror” video:

Mezzrow live:

October

28 – Stockholm – Thrash Bash at Stadsteatern

November

4 – Sundsvall – Pipeline Club

11 – Umea – House Of Metal Festival