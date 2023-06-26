MY DYING BRIDE Added To Lineup For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024

The 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival will sail on January 29 to February 2, 2024 from Miami, Florida - Cruise Capital of the World - to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and back, on board the luxury passenger vessel Freedom of the Seas. The festival will once again host 60 heavy metal bands spanning all sub-genres and welcome 3,000 metalheads from around the world.

Public sales for 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024 will start on Tuesday, June 27 at 12 PM, EDT (9 AM, PDT, 6 PM, CEST).

The latest addition is My Dying Bride. They join the previously announced Aborted, Angra, Blind Guardian, Blood Red Throne, Crypta, Depressive Age, Draconian, Equilibrium, Epica, Grave Digger, Infected Rain, The Halo Effect, Legion Of The Damned, Mystic Prophecy, Nanowar Of Steel, Nervosa, Nile, Omnium Gatherum, Saor, Sodom, Thyrfing, Unleashed, Victory and Warkings.

Freedom of the Seas, a Freedom class cruise ship, offers a host of amenities and complimentary dining options. Guests will also enjoy unrestricted festival access to all 120+ performances across four stages: The Royal Theater is a five-storied concert hall. The more intimate Star Lounge offers the local club vibe. A third indoor stage, Studio B, provides an arena-like atmosphere. Lastly, but most notable, the Pool Deck Stage: The World’s Biggest Open Air Stage structure to sail the Open Seas. This colossal stage is surrounded by bars, plenty of room to sunbathe and even hot tubs incorporated into the stage itself, offering guests the unique opportunity to watch their favorite metal bands from the comfort of a hot tub.

The ship will sail to Puerto Plata - the Dominican Republic's oldest city in the north and the pioneer of tourism in the country. The city is famous for Parque Independencia, the “Central Park” of Puerto Plata and a popular meeting point. Take a cable car to the top of “Monte Isabel de Torres”, a peak rising 2,600 feet above sea level. Swim and snorkel at Sosua beach and then grab some lunch or a beverage at one of the many nearby restaurants and bars. Try some local fare with a bowl of la Bandera: a meat stew with rice, beans, and fried plantains or a saucy Pescado con coco (fish in coconut sauce).

La Casa de la Cultura is a three-story Victorian house that features local arts exhibits, a contemporary art gallery, library and store with local goods for sale. Find yourself some of the oldest, most translucent amber in the world, which Puerto Plata is famous for.

As the festival organizers continually strive to innovate and improve the Heavy Metal Festival Experience for their guests and their surroundings, festivalgoers will once again have the option to purchase a Carbon Offset when booking their Private Cabin or Single Ticket for 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024. For the eleventh voyage of 70000 Tons Of Metal in 2023, nearly 15% of their customers chose to purchase the additional Carbon Offset. The funds contributed through the Carbon Offset Program went to Greentripper's Improved Cookstoves in Ghana project.

70000 Tons Of Metal is The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise.

With ten consecutive sellouts since the inaugural voyage in 2011, this extraordinary and unique floating festival now sails on board some of the largest luxury passenger vessels in the world. Featuring 60 world-class Heavy Metal bands from around the globe performing across four stages, 70000 Tons Of Metal is home to The World's Biggest Open Air Stage Structure to sail the Open Seas.

Guests can enjoy the Heavy Metal festival experience of a lifetime with all the benefits that a cruise has to offer: complimentary fine dining, bars that never close, 24-hour room service, as well as the ship’s many amenities.

This four-day Heavy Metal Music Festival and Caribbean vacation offers 3,000 metalheads the amazing opportunity to mingle side-by-side with all of the bands on board. With no VIP areas it truly is like everyone has a backstage pass. Not only do guests have unrestricted festival access to 120+ live performances (all bands play twice), every ticket also includes meet & greets with every band, intimate masterclasses with select musicians and exclusive live & listening premieres. Guests also have full access to the “Jamming in International Waters All Star Jam” - a one-of-a-kind jam session featuring a host of musical virtuosos performing classic metal songs together on stage.

Festivalgoers also have the special opportunity to explore a Caribbean dream destination with their favorite band members on an “Artist Escorted Shore Excursion”, another 70000 Tons Of Metal exclusive.

