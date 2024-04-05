OBITUARY Joins Forces With Pabst Blue Ribbon And Kanga Coolers "To Crush Your Ears And Quench Your Thirst"

Legendary Florida death metallers, Obituary, have issued the following update, announcing their collaboration with Pabst Blue Ribbon and Kanga Coolers.

"Obituary, Pabst Blue Ribbon & Kanga Coolers teaming up to crush your ears and quench your thirst! Exclusive, Custom designed OB/PBR Kanga Coolers are available for this US Tour for the select few fans that are lucky enough to get their hands on one. Very limited amount will be available at every show so get to the merch booth to grab one of these badboys and let’s enjoy the Colder things in life! Cheers to Cold Beer & Florida Death Metal!"

Tardybros comments: "OB fans know by now how much we love beer so when Kanga Cooler & PBR asked us to join forces with them we had just two requirements that needed to be met. Beer has to be Cold & Wet. Lucky for us they confirmed it is! WIN WIN... now, who’s thirsty?"

Obituary, Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, and Frozen Soul tour dates:

April

21 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM

22 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

24 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

26 - Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds - Portland, OR

27 - PNE Forum - Vancouver, BC

29 - Edmonton Convention Center - Edmonton, AB

30 - Grey Eagle Event Center - Calgary, AB

May

3 - Steelhouse - Omaha, NE

4 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

5 - GLC Live At 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

7 - Rose Music Center At The Heights - Huber Heights, OH

9 - The Wellmont - Montclair, NJ

10 - Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT

11 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC

13 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

14 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

16 - ExploreAsheville.com Arena - Asheville, NC

17 - House Of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC

18 - Yuengling Center - Tampa, FL

20 - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX

21 - Boeing Center At Tech Port - San Antonio, TX

23 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

24 - Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV

25 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA

(Photo - Tim Hubbard)