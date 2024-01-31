PONTE DEL DIAVOLO Cast A Deadly Spell With “Nocturnal Veil” Single

Ponte Del Diavolo are blessed with a taste for the dark arts. These Italians weld doom and black metal into a sleek but towering force that's just as cruel as the infamously steep bridge that medieval peasants has to cross on the way to their home country.

The band teased then danced with the devil on their previous two singles. Today, they're pulling back the curtain on the more depraved part of their aesthetic.

Watch the bloody and burbling visualizer for "Nocturnal Veil", which was created by Daniele Brancaccio.

"Nocturnal Veil" billows with gloomy clarinet. But the band's new single really shows off their bad side. Cymbals clank like chains through a pitch-black dungeon, while the riffs crack with the patient speed of a whip or the pointed finger of a siren.

"Everything is nothing", Erba Del Diavolo chants, calling you into the void. Her croon is bewitching, beguiling and all-too-inviting.

"Let yourself be carried away by a dark mantra that brings with it images of annihilation," says Ponte Del Diavolo. "Immensity overwhelms us, we are null."

Fire Blades From The Tomb is out February 16 via Season Of Mist.

Available formats:

- Digital Download

- Deluxe CD Digipak

- 12" Vinyl Gatefold - Black

- 12" Coloured Vinyl Gatefold - Gold & Black Marbled

Pre-save here, pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Covenant"

"Red As The Sex Of She Who Lives In Death"

"La Razza"

"Nocturnal Veil"

"Zero"

"The Weeping Song"

"Nocturnal Veil" video:

"Covenant" video:

"Demone" video:

Lineup:

Elena Camusso (as Erba Del Diavolo) - Vocals

Alessio Caruso (as Krhura) - Bass

Andrea l'Abbate (as Kratom) - Bass

Stefano Franchina (as Segale Cornuta) - Drums

Rocco Scuzzarella (as Nerium) - Guitars

Guest musicians:

Andrea l'Abbate - Synth on "Covenant"

Lucynine - Theremin on "Covenant"

Vittorio Sabelli - Clarinet on "Covenant", "Red As The Sex Of She Who Lives In Death" & "Nocturnal veil"

Davide Straccione - Vocals on "The Weeping Song"