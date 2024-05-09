PRIMITIVE WARFARE Offer Advanced Stream Of New Album Extinction Protocol

American war metal entity, Primitive Warfare, is now unleashing an advanced stream of their debut onslaught, Extinction Protocol. Listen to the assault in its entirety ahead of tomorrow's release, below.

The band comments, “Extinction Protocol is inevitable. In this is found no tranquility. Where once primitive warfare reigned it shall reign again.”

Extinction Protocol will be unleashed on May 10 on vinyl format in limited edition Black Phosphorous and White Phosphorous variants to be released in undisclosed quantities by Stygian Black Hand. The record will also be made available on compact disc format by Godz ov War Productions.

Extinction Protocol tracklisting:

"Pulpit of the Conqueror (Mutually Assured Desecration)"

"Nuclear Regression"

"Engulfed By Satanic Might"

"Spears of Emission"

"Witness!"

"Extinction Protocol"

"Iron Sight Omnipotence"

"Heretic Crusade"

Album stream:

"Heretic Crusade" video:

(Photo - Jeff Howlett)