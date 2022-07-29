PROSPER OR PERISH Release “Goliath, Come Forth” Video

Philadelphia metal outfit Prosper Or Perish has released a video for their new song “Goliath, Come Forth.” The track is taken from their new album, Shroud Of Serpents, out now via Jobson Productions.

Artwork by Eliran Kantor:

Prosper Or Perish guitarist Eric Benites says, "This is one of my favorite songs on the album and it has a little bit of everything on it. Fierce drumming, grooving melodies, an adventurous guitar solo, and awesome screams. The director, Joe Fedele, said he had a vision for how we could blend a music video and a lyric video together and also incorporate the album cover artwork to bring the overall theme to life. I think Joe really knocked it out the park with this one. We hope you all enjoy it!"

Formed in 2007, Prosper Or Perish is an unyielding metal quintet from Philadelphia, PA. Since their inception, the sound they produce has progressed with the evolution of their lineup. The versatile writing pulls from a wide range of influences across an ample number of subgenres while remaining true to their focused vision. With their growth they have continued to hold firm in their roots of death and thrash laced with solid grooves, harmonies, and soulful elements. Each record has proved to be harder and faster than its predecessor. With therelease of Shroud Of Serpents, Prosper Or Perish again keep true to their namesake, forging ahead and grinding their axes for their most powerful album yet.

Prosper Or Perish is:

Armen Koroghlian - Drums

Eric Benites - Guitar

Steve Stanley – Vocals

Austin Perez - Guitar

Chrissy Z. Duffin – Bass

(Photo – Ted Waters & Joe Fedele)