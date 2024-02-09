REVOLUTION SAINTS Premier "Fall On My Knees" Music Video; New Album Out Now

Revolution Saints, the band led by Journey vocalist/drummer Deen Castronovo, have released "Fall On My Knees", the third single off their new full-length album, Against The Winds. The track is accompanied by a music video.

Joined by fellow rockers bassist Jeff Pilson (known for his work with Foreigner and formerly of Dokken) and guitarist Joel Hoekstra (of Whitesnake and Night Ranger) the new iteration - Revolution Saints MKII - is here to rekindle the fervor for melodic rock.

Against The Winds, primarily produced and composed by Alessandro Del Vecchio (who also contributes on keyboards and background vocals), delivers what you would expect: captivating vocals, enchanting melodies, and hooks that will linger in your mind for days.

With this album, Revolution Saints exhibits a heightened sense of cohesion, energy, and emotion. They solidify their status as giants in the genre, and this album unquestionably reaffirms why they belong at the pinnacle once again.

Watch the video for "Fall On My Knees" below:

Revolution Saints was initially conceived by Serafino Perugino, the President and Head of A&R at Frontiers Records, to showcase the remarkable vocal talents of Deen Castronovo. While Castronovo had always been respected as a drummer, those who took notice of his background vocals and witnessed his lead vocal performances during Journey shows, soon recognized his exceptional singing prowess.

Revolution Saints was and continues to be, a platform to spotlight Deen's incredible vocal abilities. Order Against The Winds here.

Tracklisting:

"Against The Winds"

"Changing My Mind"

"Fall On My Knees"

"Can't End It Right Now"

"Lost In Damnation"

"Will I See You Again"

"Show Me Your Light"

"Save All That Remains"

"Been Said And Done"

"Diving Wings"

"No Turning Back"

"Changing My Mind" video:

"Against The Winds" video: