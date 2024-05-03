RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR Release “Underrated” Single Feat HYRO THE HERO

While conquering the world's stages on their current Crank It Up! tour, French metal phenomenon Rise Of The Northstar send a massive musical statement into the universe today.

The group, who have perseveringly paved their way to become a leading force in the genre since the release of their first EP in 2010, will do all but NEVER forget where they come from: the underground! Therefore ROTNS have launched a brand new digital single entitled “Underrated,” a powerhouse collaboration with no less than Hyro The Hero. The track infects fans with its unbridled energy, deep aggression and lyrical depth, heralding a dream union of genre defining talents, and adds another shiny chapter to the hit arsenal of the Frenchmen.

Hearing Hyro The Hero on “Underrated,” which was produced by ROTNS lead guitarist Eva-B and mixed/mastered by Johann Meyer (Gojira) at Silvercord Studio (New York), may also not come as a suprise as the US rapper has previously collaborated with Disturbed's David Draiman among others. But enough said: now it's the world's turn to Crank It Up.

Hyro The Hero enthuses about the joint work, "This track is full of energy and power. Working with Rise Of The Northstar is a dream come true for me and our styles blend effortlessly. From start to finish, you are in for pure chaos with a lyrical message to motivate the everyone who ever felt 'Underrated.'"

Rise Of The Northstar comment, "We met Hyro at one of our shows in Nantes, we were already familiar with his flow. He had a blast, and we invited him to open for us at the Elysée Montmartre in Paris. From there, the idea of a making a song together came naturally. We knowingly made it aggressive and close to our early material, it's rap meets metal meets hardcore with a good old thrash solo. No half-measures, it was made by and for the underground...forever underrated!"

Find tickets and tour dates here.

(Photo - Berzerker)