RUSH Drummer NEIL PEART's Chrome Slingerland Kit Sells For $500,000 US At Bonhams Auction

Bonhams in Los Angeles, CA auctioned off the drum kit that late Rush drum legend Neil Peart used on the road from the day he joined the band in 1974 until 1977. The pre-auction sale estimate was put at $80,000 - $120,000 US and eventually went for $500,312 US. Check out the aution page here.

Peart purchased a silver Slingerland drum kit from local music store Long & McQuade that he used on his first show with the band, opening for Uriah Heep and Manfred Mann's Earth Band at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh on August 14, 1974. He played this kit on the breakthrough Fly by Night, Caress of Steel, and 2112, considered among the greatest progressive rock albums of all time. Probably the highest profile live appearance of the kit was the 3-night performance at Toronto's Massey hall when the band's first live album All the World's a Stage was recorded. Peart was introduced at those shows as "the Professor on the drum kit" and his extended drum solo on "Working Man," played on the Slingerland kit, is legendary among fans. All the World's a Stage marked the end of Rush's first chapter and Peart's Slingerland drum kit was soon afterward retired.