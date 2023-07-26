RUSH - Tickets Available Now For "Rush Beer Guided Tastings"

Henderson Brewing is proud to host the first-ever Rush Day, on Saturday, August 26 in Toronto, ON (Canada).

Organizers have announced that tickets are available now for the Rush Beer Guided Tastings on August 26. They'll have a total of 8 tasting sessions with only 20 spots per session.

The session will be guided by in-house Beer Sommelier and Rush fan. Attendees will taste Xanabrew, Moving Pictures, Signals, Canadian Golden Ale + Henderson's Best Amber ale. All Attendees will leave with a personalized Beer Genuis certificate.

Tickets are $50 + tax. Book your spot here.

Rush Day Tentative Schedule:

Rush Karaoke

2 sessions: 2 PM & 5 PM - Free to join

Rush Trivia

2 sessions: 1 PM & 4 PM - Free to join

Rush Storytelling

3 PM - Free to join, sign up for a slot the day of

Rush Raffle

Every hour starting at 12:30 PM - 7:30 PM - tickets available the day of, plus they'll be auctioning off special Rush items

Screening of Time Stand Still

8 PM till 10 PM

Rush Day has something for everyone - Rush trivia, limited edition items, Rush memorabilia, a screening of Time Stand Still - but especially Rush Golden Ale and everything that tastes great with Rush mustard. Tickets are FREE but required so they can reserve your spot.

Entry is free for everyone, however, those who secure their free ticket online will receive a door prize. Rush day ticket holders will also have exclusive access to purchase a limited edition Rush Day Growler available for pick up on Rush Day. Limited quantities available.

Reserve your free ticket here. Visit the Rush Day info page here.

Sheraton Gateway Hotel: "We've partnered with the Sheraton Gateway hotel at Pearson Airport to offer discounted rates for our Rush Day attendees. Book by August 18th to secure your discounted rates. Discounted rate days are August 23rd - August 30th. If you'd like to make your reservation over the phone please use code: RU6110."

Book your stay here.

Exclusive Rush Day Growler:

Exclusive for attendees of Rush Day! Commemorate this one-day event with this Rush Day Growler featuring Starman on one side and Rush Day artwork on the other.

Growlers will be available for pickup on August 26, and can be filled with Rush Canadian Golden ale at time of pickup. Only 500 available.