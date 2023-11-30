Seattle Rockers MOON FEVER Release "Feels So Good" Single And Video

Seattle rockers, Moon Fever, have returned with a rollicking new single, “Feels So Good”, available today via all major DSP’s. The band’s latest track starts with a bombastic drum fill before careening into a full band explosion, as Triston Bracht [vocals], Mitch Micoley [guitar], Dave Orton [bass], and Troy Wageman [drums] show why they are one of Seattle’s leanest and meanest quartets.

“’Feels So Good’ is the song you seek refuge in,” the band shares in a statement. “It’s a fast-paced, grimy hard rocker about escaping everything, letting your problems go, yet being emotionally exhausted where it just feels good not to feel.”

This weekend, Moon Fever will be joining California’s greatest export Steel Panther for the On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour 2023. Kicking off on December 1 in Cleveland, OH, the 13-date run stops off in Cincinnati, OH; Pittsburgh, PA and Green Bay, WI before making its last stop in St. Louis, MO on Dec. 17. Tickets are on sale now.