SEBASTIAN BACH Recalls The Time He Spent A Flight "Talking And Laughing" With DAVID LEE ROTH - "The Stewardess Came Over And Said, 'Could You Guys Pipe It Down A Little Bit?'"; Audio

Singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor, Sebastian Bach, will release his new album, Child Within The Man, on May 10 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

In an interview with "Paltrocast" host Darren Paltrowitz, Bach discusses his new album, and recalls the time he spent a flight "talking and laughing" with Van Halen frontman, David Lee Roth. Listen below:

“An album more than 10 years in the making…” That’s how Sebastian Bach describes his new album, Child Within The Man.

The 11-track album was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Elvis Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate and mastered by Robert Ludwig/Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album’s tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals.

Child Within The Man features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Orianthi - who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach - and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy (“What Do I Got to Lose?” and “To Live Again"); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Colson (drums) round out the players on the album.

The album will be available on CD (Jewelcase), cassette and double LP in a variety of color options. Pre-order/pre-save the album here.

The album artwork holds special meaning since it was designed by Bach’s father, noted visual artist David Bierk. “This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!” Sebastian says.

Bach adds, “RPM Records has provided me with the ultimate rock 'n' roll fantasy dream come true…to make my ultimate rock 'n' roll record! With the team of players & production on this album, I can honestly say we have made the best record that we could possibly make! The packaging is of the highest standard in every way. The vinyl, cd & cassette formats all have been made to exact specifications! The 45 RPM double gatefold sleeve vinyl editions come in three eco-formats which are the highest standard of vinyl sound. Plus multicolored variations including a Glow in the Dark special for all you rock collectors out there!”

Child Within The Man tracklisting:

"Everybody Bleeds"

"Freedom" (featuring John 5)

"(Hold On) To The Dream"

"What Do I Got to Lose?"

"Hard Darkness"

"Future of Youth" (featuring Orianthi)

"Vendetta"

"F.U." (featuring Steve Stevens)

"Crucify Me"

"About To Break"

"To Live Again"

“(Hold On) To The Dream” video:

"Everybody Bleeds" video:

"What Do I Got to Lose?" video:

In advance of the album’s release, Bach is out on an international tour with dates in Latin and North America. The “What Do I Got To Lose?” Tour is a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances that kicks off with an international run of performances in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Chile before North American shows in the US and Mexico. The stateside tour gets underway May 10 in Jefferson, LA before wrapping June 29 in San Diego, CA. Click here for all ticketing info and to purchase tickets.

Sebastian Bach’s 2024 tour dates are as follows:

May

3 - Teatro Caupolican (with Mr. Big) - Santiago, Chile

5 - Lunario - Mexico City, Mexico

10 - Jefferson, LA - Southport Music Hall

11 - Destin, FL - Club LA

12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

14 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

16 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for The Performing Arts

17 - Warren, OH - Packard Music Hall

18 - Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino

19 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

21 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

24 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Beanfield

28 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

29 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

31 - Indianapolis, IN - Hendricks Live!

June

1 - Morgantown, WV - Ruby Amphitheatre

2 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

4 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall

5 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

8 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

9 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

11 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

12 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

14 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

15 - Denver, CO - Summit

16 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

19 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

21 - Dallas, TX - The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall

22 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

25 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto

27 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

28 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

29 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues