SEVENTRAIN Debut Lyric Video For New Single "One More Reason"

San Diego, California hard rock / metal band, Seventrain, have released a lyric video for the song "One More Reason", from their new self-titled EP, which was released independently on March 1.

Guitarist Eric Horton comments: "'One More Reason' is about someone's tolerance being pushed way beyond their limits, being taken advantage of, bullied, abused physically and or mentally. The chorus there's one final warning letting the abuser know if their behaviour doesn't stop immediately, they will be gravely sorry for their actions. Not about revenge, but more like payback, teaching them a painful lesson to respect people. Standing up for yourself. Showing that you won’t be messed with..."

Seventrain EP details below.

Tracklisting:

“So Far”

“Rollercoaster”

“One More Reason”

“Save My Soul”

“So Far” lyric video:

“Save My Soul”:

Lineup:

Eric Koonze - Vocals

Dave Odegaard - Guitars

Eric Horton - Guitars (ex-Cage)

Greg Rupp - Bass

Calvin Lakin - Drums