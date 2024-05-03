SHROUD OF DESPONDENCY Release Cosmic Black Metal Single “The Source Of Multiversal Degradation”

Shroud Of Despondency is an enigmatic force in the cosmic black metal scene, hailing from Michigan, are announcing the release of their latest single “The Source Of Multiversal Degradation”, which comes from the upcoming split EP with black metal stalwarts LanzerRath which is being released on May 10, 2024.

Founder and multi-instrumentalist Rory Heikkila comments on the track:

“The Source Of Multiversal Degradation is a song about the origin of a collection of negative energy (doubt, hate, repression, etc.) that forms into a physical entity and then expands out into the universe/multiverse to terrorize whoever it comes into contact with. It was chosen as the single, not only because it showcases the ferocity and diversity of the riffs/vocals, but also because it previews (at the fade out) the clean singing that is also showcased across our two songs.”

Formed in the mid-late ‘90s by Heikkila, Shroud Of Despondency has remained a dynamic and unpredictable entity throughout its existence. With Heikkila on instruments and Ron Blemberg on vocals, the project has continually evolved, culminating in a collaboration with LanzerRath, forging an unholy union of cosmic black metal.

“The Source Of Multiversal Degradation” encapsulates Shroud of Despondency's signature style: unpredictable, dark, emotional, and skillfully executed. Heikkila's approach to songwriting is as diverse as the themes explored in the music, ranging from moments of despair to reflections on death, dying, and living. It is recommended for fans of Emperor, Enslaved, and Root.

Preorder the EP on Bandcamp.

“The Source Of Multiversal Degradation”: