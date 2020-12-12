SILVERA Release New Single / Video "Everything We Are" Featuring KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalist KOBRA PAIGE

"Everything We Are" is the new single from Danish hard rock act Silvera, featuring guest vocals by Kobra And The Lotus singer / founder Kobra Paige. Check out the official video below.

Kobra: "Brand new video for 'Everything We Are' with Silvera is finally out Friday. This is the only music I chose to be apart of this year, it really spoke to me, and they granted me freedom within expressing myself in the video. Big gratitude to singer Michael, Silvera band, and our great producer in common, Jacob Hansen, for recommending me. I really enjoyed being a part of this, I hope you'll enjoy it too!"

Silvera plays melodic hard rock, inspired by classic hard/heavy rock music. The music is characterized by massive guitar riffs mixed with melodic phrases. Their music contains ideas that traditionally belong in heavy rock, and at the same time our main priority is captivating and catchy choruses.

Lineup

Michael Krogh – Guitar & vocals

Simon Krabbesmark – Guitar & backing vocals

Rasmus Lindegård Hovde – Bass & backing vocals

Jens Gade – Drums