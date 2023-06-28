SIRENIA, FREEDOM CALL, SILENT WINTER Members Form New Band

Sirenia lead guitarist, Nils Courbaron, has announced that he's formed a new band with bassist Francesco Saverio Ferraro (Freedom Call, Vexillum), vocalist Mike Livas (Silent Winter) and drummer Michael Brush (Sirenia, ex-Magic Kingdom, Iron Mask).

The band was in France last week to finish the mixing and mastering of their first album at the Vamacara Studio. They also took some photos at the studio. No release date has been announced at this time, but Nils said, "It's the most ambitious project I've ever done... stay tuned!"

Nils' incredible guitar playing and compositional skills can be heard on the instrumental track "Purple Horizon" from his solo project: