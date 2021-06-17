STEVE VAI Celebrates 35th Anniversary Of DAVID LEE ROTH's "Yankee Rose" Video - "It Was A Very Different Time In The Music World And We Ate It Up... And Smiled"

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following tribute to the past:

"Happy 35th Birthday to 'Yankee Rose'! I’ll never forget making this video. It was the first real outing with the DLR band and was just a wild experience. There was so much freedom to act out a childhood fantasy. Dave was pushing for us to be as extroverted as we could. It was the first time I was ever on such an enormous and well lit stage. We would change our clothes for every take and run around as hard and as fast as we could. It was a very different time in the music world in that genre and we ate it up... and smiled."

Back in 2017, bassist Billy Sheehan spoke to eonMusic about the original David Lee Roth band's failed 2015 reunion. Speaking about the low key event in Los Angeles in 2015, which was scuppered at the last minute following concerns over safety, the bassist revealed that the band had been poised to play two songs - “Shy Boy” and “Yankee Rose”.

When fire marshals pulled the plug, "It broke our hearts", commented Billy.

However, the band which includes guitarist Steve Vai and drummer Greg Bissonette are "ready to go" according to Sheehan, should the opportunity to reunite arise.

Said Sheehan: "It’s up to Dave, [but] I’m ready, Steve’s ready, Greg’s ready - we’re all ready. So if Dave decides to do it, we’re ready to go.”

