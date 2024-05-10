STRYPER Release Dolby Atmos Remixed / Remastered To Hell With The Amps Acoustic Album Digitally Today; Vinyl, CD /DVD And Cassette Versions In The Works

Christian metallers Stryper have checekd in with the following update:

"You asked for it! And we listened! To Hell With The Amps, our acoustic album, is being released worldwide on May 10 to streaming services everywhere.

This album was previously released as a very-limited CD/DVD. It sold out instantly. So we went back in and did a Dolby Atmos remaster/remix of the album, and all new artwork.

Also... not only will this be available on streaming platforms but we will soon be announcing the release of Vinyl, CD / DVD, and Cassette. Yes, you read that right. Cassette. Oh - let's talk about the video - the BluRay video has been upgraded to 4K for this release.

There are so many exciting things to come with this release."

To Hell With The Amps was originally released back in April under the title Acousticyzed. New artwork can be viewed below along with the original tracklist.

Tracklist:

"You Know What To Do"

"Soldiers Under Command"

"No More Hell To Pay"

"Make You Mine"

"Loud & Clear"

"Lady"

"Honestly"

"Calling On You"

"Amazing Grace"

"Always There For You"

"All For One"

Stryper recently announced that, for the first time ever, they will be performing the hits and fan favourites, acoustically. To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour is coming to a city near you.

They have added new dates to the tour (**). The complete schedule is available below.

May

30 - MadLife Stage & Studios - Woodstock, GA

31 - Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC

June

1 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC **

3 - Phantom Power - Millersville, PA **

4 - City Winery Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

6 - Narrows Center For The Arts - Fall River, MA

7 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

8 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY **

9 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL **

11 - Cohoes Music Hall - Cohoes, NY **

14 - Diesel Concert Lounge - Chesterfield, MI **

15 - J.D. Legends - Franklin, OH **

16 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN **

18 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY **

20 - Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI

21 - The Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN

22 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL

23 - Liberty Hall at The Factory - Franklin, TN **

