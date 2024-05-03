TED NUGENT Struggles To Process The Grief Of Losing His Beloved Dog - "I Just Can't Get Away From The Heartbreak"; Video

Ted Nugent has shared the video below, in which he shares his struggle to process the grief of losing his beloved dog, Happy.

Nugent is confirmed to close out the 2024 York State Fair, taking place July 19 - 28 in York, Pennsylvania. Ted will perform on the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage on Sunday, July 28 at 8 PM.

Tickets are on sale now by phone at 717.848.2596 or at yorkstatefair.com.

Nugent recently launched a string of live dates, dubbed "Speakezy Rockouts". Fan-filmed video from Ted's Saturday, April 13 date at Buck's Backyard in Buda, Texas can be viewed below.

Remaining shows are listed below:

May

3 - Lone Star Jam - Waco, TX

4 - Two Frogs - Ardmore, OK