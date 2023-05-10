TEMOR feat. THEO DESCENDING, EXILIUM NOCTIS Members Release Debut, Self-Titled Single

Temor is the new Greek melodic black/death metal project from Theo (Descending, Theo, ex-Hidden in the Basement) and Thyragon (Exilium Noctis, ex- Aenaon).

The first sample has just been released as single and video entitled “Temor” and will be included in their upcoming debut album that will be released until the end of 2023.

Mixed and mastered by Psychon (Septic Flesh) at SoundAbuseProductions, the video was directed by Dimitris Tsampiras and 7th Art Films.