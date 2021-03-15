THE DUST CODA Perform Live At KK's Steel Mill (Video); New Mojo Skyline Trailer Streaming

Sleek yet hard-hitting rock ‘n’ roll rooted in blues soul, The Dust Coda, clutch the echoes of rock’s most beloved household names, from the pure, raw poetry of Led Zeppelin to the nasty muscle of Guns N’ Roses, and bring them kicking and screaming into the 21st century with enticingly unforgettable riffs, gravel-soaked vocal soul and sheer swagger. Earache Records capped off 2020 by signing the band to a worldwide deal.

The band's forthcoming album, Mojo Skyline, will be released worldwide on March 26. Pre-order Mojo Skyline here on a range of great formats, including limited edition coloured and signed vinyl.

The band performed tracks from the upcoming album at former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing's KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton, UK. You can now watch clips from the performance below:

The vivid album cover for Mojo Skylin is extracted from the mind of artist Nick Dwyer, who is best known for his eye-catching designs for Beavertown Brewery's beloved brews such as Neck Oil and Gamma Ray. "I was trying to put across how these guys, who live and breathe destruction, dirt and chaos through their music might also spend their 'down time' inhaling weirdness from other not-so-obvious places," says Nick of the artwork. "They are on some sort of Natural Born Killers-esque trip, making a quick stop to watch a horror movie in the desert as the city disappears behind them. It's a peyote sandwich washed down with whiskey and desert dust."

Tracklisting:

"Demon"

"Breakdown"

"Limbo Man"

"Dream Alight"

"Jimmy 2 Times"

"Rolling"

"Bourbon Pouring"

"I've Been Waiting"

"She's Gone"

"They Don't Know Rock N Roll"

"Best Believe It"

"It's A Jam"

